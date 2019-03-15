GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after they say a car collided into a wooded area in Greenville County late Friday night.
SCHP's live collision tracker website indicates the collision happened on Augusta Road near the intersection with Bracken Road around 8:46 p.m. A FOX Carolina crew on scene confirmed the collision with first responders and captured footage of the vehicle as a wrecker pulled it from the area. The scene eventually cleared around 10 p.m.
Details surrounding possible injuries were unknown as of writing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
