GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A car nearly crashed into City Tavern in downtown Greenville when it jumped a curb on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Greenville County Police Department, Alia Paramore, says that the building did not sustain any damage. The only items impacted were a city sign along with some shrubbery.
According to Paramore, the car's juvenile driver ran a red light before the incident took place.
