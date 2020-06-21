CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says motorists had to face delays on I-85 in Cherokee County Sunday evening.
Troopers report a vehicle fire near in the northbound lanes, near Shelby Highway. We received word of the fire from SCHP around 8:30 p.m., and troopers say crews worked to put the fire out.
All northbound lanes in the area were blocked until the fire was handled. As of 9:52 p.m., the northbound lanes are open again.
