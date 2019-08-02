GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County homeowner said troopers are investigating after a car crashed into her yard and the driver ran off.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on War Admiral Way in the Churchill Falls neighborhood, off Roe Ford Road.
The homeowner said she heard a big crash and looked out her window to see the car in the yard. She said she went outside to see if everyone is okay and then grabbed her phone to call 911. When she got back with the phone, the people from inside the car were running down the street.
The car crashed through a fence and landed just inches from her house.
The home is just a few hundred feet from where a Maserati crashed into a home in April 2009, killing that homeowner, 62-year-old Frederic Bardsley.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the SC Highway Patrol for additional details.
MORE NEWS - Newly released documents reveal new info about injuries an Upstate K-9 faced at the hands of a former deputy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.