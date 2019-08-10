GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate brake shop was smashed into early Saturday morning as part of a car collision.
FOX Carolina multimedia producer Matthew Ablon, the author of this article, was on his way home from downtown Greenville when he happened on the scene on Laurens Road around 2 a.m. He noticed that the front windows at the Brakes 4 Less location there had apparently been smashed into by a car, causing extensive damage to the front windows and garage door.
While taking photos, video, and broadcasting on Facebook Live, Ablon noticed crews removing a silver car from the scene. At the time and at the angle he was at, he could only observe one car in the shop, a black Audi SUV. Crews later drove and parked a silver car outside from the shop. Later, FOX Carolina reporter Amber Worthy saw crews pull a BMW sedan out and load onto a truck to be taken from the scene.
We were unable to get more information on the scene but have reached out to Greenville police for details. As of writing, we do not know of any injuries, names of people involved, or any criminal charges filed in this collision.
FOX Carolina will provide updates on this story as we get them. Stay tuned for the latest information.
