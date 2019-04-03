GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Stumbo said Wednesday a career drug dealer who led law enforcement on three separate chases in recent years will now be spending the next several years behind bars.
Kevin Jermaine Wiggins, 42, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, trafficking crack, trafficking cocaine, second degree assault and battery, two counts of failure to stop for blue light, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
The judge then sentenced to Wiggins to 15 years in prison.
Wiggins changed his plea to guilty Tuesday before opening statements were slated to begin in his trial.
Stumbo said Wiggins led law enforcement on a chase in January 2017 and the chase ended when Wiggins drove the wrong way down McCormick Highway.
During the chase, deputies were also executing a search warrant at Wiggins’ home, where they found heroin, cocaine, crack, and counterfeit oxycodone pills. They also found a gun, which was illegal for Wiggins, a previously-convicted felon, to possess.
While Wiggins was out on bond in July 2018, he led law enforcement on another chase along Highway 246, which ended when Wiggins wrecked near Donalds. Again, arresting officers found a gun in his vehicle.
The next chase occurred in January 2019 as Wiggins was once again out on bond and still awaiting trial. He nearly struck one officer and eventually crashed on Pearl Street.
“Our community has no place for repeat offenders like Kevin Wiggins who continually disregard the health and safety of others in order to pursue their self-serving criminal activities,” Solicitor Stumbo said in a news release. “We are glad that this man will not be wreaking havoc in the streets for many years to come and will continue to work aggressively with law enforcement to bring those like him to justice.”
