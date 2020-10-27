GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Career Center of the Southeast announced plans Tuesday to host a free virtual hiring event taking place this Thursday.
According to a release, the event will also be sponsored by DeVry University and will last from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Career Center of the Southeast says that the event is free to the public and will provide opportunities for potential employees to submit resumes and speak virtually with hiring managers.
The company says that its goal for this year is to help find jobs for 2,020 people and to do so safely.
