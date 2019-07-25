PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a woman was arrested Thursday after an investigation into allegations that a juvenile had been struck by a child-care provider at a daycare.
Deputies said they were called to Kidzone on Moore Road in Piedmont to begin investigating on June 11 after receiving a report from the victim's mother.
Deputies said Lauren Paige Grasel was later charged with unlawful neglect of child.
According to the arrest warrant, Grasel is accused of striking the child in the back of the head, which knocked him down, and hitting the child in the mouth and face with an open hand multiple times.
Deputies observed a laceration and swelling on the boy's mouth from the attack.
The incident was also caught on surveillance footage, deputies said.
South Carolina's Department of Social Services said they are also investigating an active complaint against the child care center and performed a site inspection on July 12, but could not release any further details at this time.
Grasel went before a judge for a bond hearing Thursday evening.
She passed out during the hearing and had to be checked out by a nurse.
The victim's attorney spoke at the hearing and described the allegations of abuse in great detail.
The judge set bond for Grasel at $10,000.
MORE NEWS - Family: 15-year-old boy in critical condition after Spartanburg Co. shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.