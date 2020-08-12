MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - One of the biggest tourist draws to South Carolina's Atlantic coast is the latest to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach has been postponed until 2021 amid concerns about COVID-19.
News outlets report it is now scheduled for June 10-13, with the current lineup still on tap to perform.
Headliners include Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Eric Church and Jake Owens.
The event was originally scheduled for June of this year and had been postponed to Sept. 17 amid coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.