Carolina High School seniors graduate with a bang!

GREENVILLE COUNTY (FOX Carolina)- Students at Carolina High School in Greenville County make a commitment at the beginning of the year to graduate by signing a cap and gown, which stands outside of Michael Delaney's office.
“Every class that comes through has its own, unique, different personality," Delaney said.
He's the principal at Carolina High and says he and his administrators work hard to try and reach every student's needs.
“It’s about doing whatever it takes because the kids deserve it, every child deserves it," he said.
The school's mottos is "Whatever it Takes."
“When this administrative team first took over our graduation rate was 48.8 percent and we got it up to a high of 84 percent and I think right now we’re going to finish at about 74 percent," Delaney said.
He credits the overall graduation growth to something quite simple.
“For a lot of our students, you know, it’s making sure that they know that someone believes in them that someone has hope in them, that someone loves them," Delaney said.
Sometimes that means going to a student's home if he hasn't seen that student in a couple of days.
“You never know what impact you’re going to have on a child," he said.
Carolina High is a 100 percent free lunch high school- the only in the district, which means most students live in modest neighborhoods.
“There are kids who drop out every day and these kids are making a conscious decision and being committed to coming here everyday and doing what they’re supposed to do to be successful," Delaney said.
Seniors design their own gowns and there is also a reveal with proud parents and this year, a student graduation committee planned the graduation.
“We always talk about how this class came in with a flare. So, we wanted to send them out with a bang," he said.
For the first time, fireworks went off at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville during a high school graduation.
Delaney says this year 38 percent of their graduates are the first in their families to graduate from high school. He calls the number a high number for the school and the community. Delaney says he's very proud of his students and those he works with at the school.
