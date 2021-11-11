CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms to bring back quarterback Cam Newton, pending a physical, the organization announced on its website Thursday.
In Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns while also running for 58 touchdowns.
