SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Carolina Panthers arrived Wednesday for the team’s 25th annual summer training camp at Wofford College.
The first practice will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Before the first practice, the annual kickoff party will be held at Gibbs Stadium, featuring food, drinks, games, and the mayor’s ball delivery. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m.
See the practice schedule below.
Training camp will include joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13 and 14 at Wofford before they face off in the pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 16.
Click here to read more about the 2019 Carolina Panthers training camp.
Wofford College said they are expecting more than 100,000 fans to visit the campus to watch the NFL players train through August 14.
PREVIOUSLY - Carolina Panthers coming back to Wofford College for 25th year of training camp in late July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.