ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Property records show the Carolina Panthers have spent more than $16 million to buy the land for its new practice facility in South Carolina.
The York County property records obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill say the NFL team wrapped up the deal to buy 240 acres near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on March 27.
The site is not currently in Rock Hill, but the city plans to annex it soon. Local officials want to create an entertainment complex with hotels and restaurants.
The team hopes to open the practice facility in 2022. The Panthers will continue to play their games in Charlotte, North Carolina.
