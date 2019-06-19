SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College for summer training camp for the 25th year on July 25, the college announced Thursday.
The team’s first practice and the annual kickoff party will take place on July 25. Admission is free at Gibbs Stadium starting at 4 p.m. The party will include performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew.
“It’s always exciting to welcome the Panthers back for summer training camp, where preparations for the season begin and where football fans can get their first look at their favorite team and players,” Wofford President Nayef Samhat said in a news conference. “The Panthers training camp is consistently a hallmark event not only for the Spartanburg community and the Upstate, but for the entire state of South Carolina.”
Wofford College is expecting more than 100,000 fans to visit the campus to watch the NFL players train through August 14.
Training camp will include joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13 and 14 at Wofford before they face off in the pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 16.
For the full schedule of practice sessions and activities, click here.
