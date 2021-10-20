TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Carolina Panthers Charities announced they are donating $50,000 in grant funding to assist two Transylvania County schools with flood damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred.
The grant funding is designed to assisted the two schools, Pisgah High and Roman High School, with their athletic programs for the replacement or repair of equipment or athletic infrastructure lost or damaged during the storm.
“Tropical Storm Fred and its aftermath was catastrophic for communities in western North Carolina. Pisgah and Rosman High Schools sustained significant loss and damage to athletic equipment and school facilities,” said Riley Fields, Carolina Panthers director of community relations. “The Carolina Panthers are providing these grants to assist the schools, and the communities they serve, in returning to a sense of normalcy by funding equipment replacement and critical repairs which will benefit each school’s athletic programs.”
A ceremonial check presentation with Pisgah High School principal Clint Conner and athletic director Heidi Morgan will take place with Panthers representatives during this Friday's East Hendersonville vs. Pisgah football game.
Rosman High School will recognize the funding gift during their final home game this Friday as the Tigers host Mitchell High School.
