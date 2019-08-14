Carolina Panthers may have played their last down at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Thousands of Carolina Panthers' fans headed to Wofford College in Spartanburg to see the Carolina Panthers.
“I come at least one day to training camp," William Roth said.
He's from Spartanburg and says he's come to every training camp since the Panthers pounced into the city. However, it could be the last time the camp will be held at Wofford.
“I’d hate it. I really would, I love coming here," Roth said.
That;s because a new training facility is being built in Rock Hill for the team because the contract with Wofford to hold Panthers' training camp at the school ends this year.
“We just come to just check the team out, check the rookies to see what we’re looking like and get some autographs if we can," Tonya Rollins said.“Excited about the new facility, potentially.”
The new facility is closer to Rollins and her son, Dolorien Rollins- Montgomery because they live in Charlotte.
“I think it’s awesome," Dolorien said.
It's Dolorien's first trianing camp and the visit came as a birthday gift from his mom. He said he's excited about seeing some of his favorite players.
“I look up to Cam a lot," he said.
He's not the only one, thousands of fans attend the camp each season.
“This year we’ve had well over 60,000 attendees," Kristyn Hawkins said.
She's the sports tourism sales director with the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We’re very hopeful here in Spartanburg and we have a great local organizing committee," she said.
Hawkins says the Panthers' presence and economic impact is not only good for the Spartanburg area, but also for the state.
“We’re excited to help the Carolina Panthers in any way that we can and host them," Hawkins said.
“They’re always welcomed here in Spartanburg.”
So, fans like William Roth, want the owner and administrators with the team to keep pounding and find a way to keep the Panthers in Spartanburg.
.
