CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Carolina Panthers announced they've moved the statue that stands in front of their Charlotte stadium amid concerns there will be attempts to take it down.
The Jerry Richardson statue features former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.
Richardson sold the organization in 2018 in wake of an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations.
After hearing recent conversations surrounding the statue, the Panthers say have moved it to an undisclosed location.
We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020
