CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton have officially parted ways, the organization announced Tuesday.
Newton, who came to the Panthers in 2011 as the No. 1 overall selection, played 125 regular season games with 124 starts. In his time in Carolina, he earned a record of 68-55-1 as starting quarterback.
"Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas," general manager Marty Hurney said. "Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching."
Newton became the Panthers' first player to be selected as AP NFL Most Valuable Player in 2015. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times, and became the first player in league history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 500 years in a single season.
"He's the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise," Hurney said. "His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization."
