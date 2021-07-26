SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - After a year away from the Upstate, the Carolina Panthers are returning to Wofford College for their summer training camp.
The team's first practice will take place at Gibbs Stadium Saturday, July 31. A huge celebration to kick off training camp will also take place.
Last year the team had to move their training camp indoors due to guidelines created because of the pandemic.
FOX Carolina will have complete coverage throughout the week leading up the first day of practice.
