SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - After a year away from the Upstate, the Carolina Panthers are returning to Wofford College for their summer training camp.
Last year, the team had to move their training camp indoors due to guidelines created because of the pandemic.
The team will move in on Tuesday and begin practicing Wednesday morning. Their first practice at Gibbs Stadium will take place on Saturday, July 31 and end Aug. 17.
As part of the NFL-wide Back Together Saturday, a huge celebration to kick off training camp will also take place. Organizers say there will be on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor's Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games and sponsor activations.
For those wanting to attend a practice, you will need to register here.
MORE NEWS: UofSC releases COVID-19 guidelines for fall 2021 semester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.