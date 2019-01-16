Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey tweeted Wednesday morning that he has awarded a military veteran with a trip to Super Bowl 53.
I know you can’t tell, but he’s smiling on the inside after I just dropped 2 tickets on ’em to #SBLIII. Honored to work with @USAA and @WWP and give @Army SGT Alex Somerson a chance to see the big game. That’s how I #HonorThroughAction and my #SaluteToService. pic.twitter.com/4rL3vnMZqk— Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) January 16, 2019
McCaffrey teamed up with the USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the Wounded Warrior Project, to aware a deserving military member the experience of a lifetime...a trip for two to the Super Bowl.
The lucky recipient from Mooresville, North Carolina, is Sergeant Alexander Carl Somerson. Somerson says his wife Shawna will be joining him for the memorable weekend in Atlanta.
Somerson was a sergeant in the United States Army from 2004-2009, and was assigned to 1/327 Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, where he was twice deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
McCaffery is scheduled to meet with Somerson and other military members at USAA's Salute to Service Lounge on February 2nd in Atlanta. Open only to current military, veterans, and their families, the lounge will feature NFL players, coaches, personalities and legends.
McCaffery said,
“Teaming up with USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project to award a trip to the Super Bowl to a military veteran is a special honor. I am very much looking forward to meeting Sergeant Alex Somerson and his wife in Atlanta at the Super Bowl and personally thank both of them for their service to our country.”
Somerson's wife is also a veteran of the United States Army.
Upon returning home, Somerson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has been involved with Wounded Warrior Project since 2011.
He has been connected with numerous programs that have helped him transition back into civilian life where he has helped guide and mentor fellow veterans into law enforcement careers.
