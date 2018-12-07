CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced Friday the NFL team signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro.
Catanzaro is a Greenville native who played for Christ Church and went on to Clemson University.
Catanzaro most recently played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he hit 11-of-15 field goals in nine games played this season, The Panthers said. He also kicked for the New York Jets in 2017, going 25-of-30 on field goals, including a 57-yard make, the longest in Jets history. Prior to that, he played three seasons for the Cardinals from 2014-16.
