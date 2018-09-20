CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -
The Carolina Panthers Charities and the David Tepper Charitable Foundation, Inc. announced Thursday that they will donate more than one million dollars to help with Hurricane Florence disaster relief efforts in North and South Carolina.
The organizations will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross, $450,000 to regional food banks by providing 25,000 emergency food packs, and provide aid to high school athletic programs impacted by storm damage.
“The David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Carolina Panthers Charities are working with frontline partners across the Carolinas to provide aid and critical resources to help communities begin recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” said Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper in a news release. “This will be an on-going process and we are continuing to evaluate the regions’ needs with the goal of assisting impacted communities return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”
Tepper said the Carolina Panthers staff and players will also take part in service projects for impacted areas.
Panthers fans can also help relief efforts by making cash donations at collection points at Bank of America Stadium during Sunday’s home game. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross.
