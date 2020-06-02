SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Wofford College President Nayef Samhat released a statement today regarding the Carolina Panthers decision not to hold a summer training camp this year.
President Samhat did say that they look forward to resuming the training camp program in 2021.
A statement regarding @Panthers training camp @woffordcollege pic.twitter.com/MxY8ybFN8K— Wofford Terriers (@WoffordTerriers) June 3, 2020
MORE NEWS - Clemson Assistant Coach apologizes to former player over racial slur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.