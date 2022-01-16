ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says more than 750,000 customers could experience power outages as a result of the incoming winter storm system.
We caught up with their communications director, Ryan Mosier, who was helping coordinate a staging area in Anderson County, where the energy company has hundreds of trucks and personnel assembled to be able to respond to power outages.
Mosier says the biggest threat to areas on the southern side of the 85 corridor as the forecast stands now: ice, which is the main culprit behind downed power lines. He says right now Duke Energy is taking a “wait and see" approach, so that they can commit resources to areas that get hit the hardest and have the most outages once the weather hits.
“You’re talking broken poles, broken wires, busted up equipment laying on the side of the road, and that stuff does take time to repair,“ Mosier told Fox Carolina. “We’ve got the resources we need – the equipment is ready to go – we just need to know when and where to send it."
He also has a message for the community.
“If you do experience an outage, report it, put your personal plan in place for you and your loved ones, and be patient,” He said. “Because Sunday could be a long day, and there are people who may have multi-day outages. That’s just the type of storm system we are seeing, and the effect it will have on our system.”
In Anderson County alone Duke energy has 150 trucks in more than 300 personnel standing by. Across the Carolinas, they have over 10,000 employees on standby tonight.
Mosier says that because of early forecasting, they were able to put out a call in advance, and were able to pull crews from most of the Gulf states to assist – including Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Florida.
But even with all the manpower, he says safety comes first. Their message to the community: be patient, and have a plan in place for your family if the lights go out.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.