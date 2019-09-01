(FOX Carolina) Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm as it barrels toward the Southeastern coast.
The coastal states of Florida, Georgia and both Carolinas are preparing for the storm to make landfall - which has been predicted for sometime next week.
As far as South Carolina preparations, the state's Emergency Management Division announced via Twitter that they're in full Operational Condition One: Full Alert.
The South Carolina Emergency Operations Center is now at Operational Condition One: Full Alert. All state emergency response team agencies are activated to prepare for any potential effects from Hurricane #Dorian. #sctweets #scwx pic.twitter.com/D9O07Is0KX— SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 1, 2019
Sunday, all 25 agencies involved in SCEMD's hurricane process were ready to go - set to work around the clock while the state awaits Dorian's arrival.
A tweet from the agency says they're all entirely ready for any potential effects from the hurricane.
Governor Henry McMaster is expected to speak later Sunday afternoon to address his declaration of a state of emergency, as well as discuss the state's preparations for any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
