NORTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- This summer, Carowinds is offering free admission for our nation’s heroes and discounts for their families during the park’s ‘Military Days’ events.
The Military Days take place on May 26-27 and June 29-July 7. On those days, regular admission will be waived for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with an honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. who bring a valid government-issued ID.
For more information about the military days and military discounts at Carowinds, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.