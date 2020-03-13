CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Carowinds is the latest to join a growing list of theme parks keeping their gates closed due to coronavirus concerns.

The theme park said the park opening will be postponed until April 3.

Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites at Carowinds will remain open.

On Friday, Six Flags Over Georgia also announced they would be shutting down until the end of March.

Disney and Universal parks announced shutdowns on Thursday night.

