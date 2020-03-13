CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Carowinds is the latest to join a growing list of theme parks keeping their gates closed due to coronavirus concerns.
The theme park said the park opening will be postponed until April 3.
Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites at Carowinds will remain open.
On Friday, Six Flags Over Georgia also announced they would be shutting down until the end of March.
Disney and Universal parks announced shutdowns on Thursday night.
READ MORE:
ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Six Flags Over Georgia announced Friday that the theme park was…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.