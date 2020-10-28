CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Carowinds announced Wednesday the theme park will reopen in November for a new limited-time event: Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience.
The holiday celebration will feature sweet and savory food tastings, festive themed areas, live shows, and popular rides in the park will also be open.
The event will be open on select dates between November 21 and December 20.
The following health and safety protocols will be in place:
- To manage park capacity, every guest will need a reservation. Season passholders can reserve dates through our new online system. A reservation will also be tied to every single-day ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
- A requirement to complete a simple online pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;
- A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;
- Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth. Face coverings may not have exhalation valves or vents.
- Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;
- Limited guest/associate contact;
- Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;
- Additional hand sanitation stations; and
- Capacity management throughout the park.
Learn more at Carowinds.com.
