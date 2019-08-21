CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at Carowinds confirmed Wednesday the theme park’s newest roller coaster is currently shut down after a rider was injured.
A spokesperson for the theme park said a person sustained a thumb injury on Copperhead Strike.
“Park officials immediately responded and the guest was transported for medical care,” said Lisa Stryker, a Carowinds spokesperson. “Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority.”
No word yet on when the ride will reopen.
MORE NEWS - Teen uses senior photo shoot to honor father killed in Afghanistan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.