GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Ron and Hope Carpenter of Redemption church held an event to announce that Redemption church is opening a campus in Greenville.
According to the event, the new campus will be called "Redemption East."
Carpenter first announced that the campus would be opened in a YouTube video published earlier in October. The Carpenters previously led Redemption Church on Haywood Road but moved to California in 2017 to open a West Coast church.
The couple announced that the new campus would officially open with an event during New Year's Eve at the Greenville Convention Center.
