GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say drivers on I-385 heading into downtown are facing heavy traffic because of a collision and to congestion near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday.
GPD says a T-bone collision on Church Street near Beattie Place happened around 7 p.m. Officers are still on scene investigating as of writing.
The collision adds on to downtown traffic woes drivers faced Friday evening as music lovers descended on the arena for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at 8 p.m. A FOX Carolina team member sent a photo of the traffic on I-385, several miles out from downtown.
It wasn't immediately known when the collision would be cleared.
In the lead-up to the concert, city officials urged concertgoers to play it smart by offering parking tips and bag policies.
