CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University officials said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating a confirmed case of the mumps at the university’s main campus.
Clemson and DHEC are working to identify persons who may have been in close contact with the patient. DHEC is sending exposure letters to those people so that they can be on the lookout for symptoms.
Clemson said Mumps is a contagious viral infection with no specific treatment, but symptoms typically disappear over the course of a few weeks.
Mumps is preventable through vaccination.
DHEC gave these precautions against mumps:
Wash hands frequently and efficiently. When unable to wash with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; use your upper sleeve to cover your cough, not your hand.
Avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices.
Avoid participating in any activities that may result in saliva exposure.
