SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Superintendent of Oconee County Schools said letters were sent home to parents after a case of whooping cough was confirmed at Seneca High School.
Superintendent Michael Thorsland said one case of the illness was reported and letters were sent to other individuals who could have been exposed.
The letter states, “Some people who attended or visited Seneca High School between the dates of January 10-January 14, 2020, may have been exposed to whooping cough.”
The letter describes whooping cough as “a contagious disease that affects the nose, throat, windpipe, and lungs. It spreads easily by coughing or sneezing. People with whooping cough may have coughing fits. They might throw up after coughing. The severe cough can last for weeks or months.”
The letter also says the best way to prevent the disease is through vaccination.
