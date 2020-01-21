District confirms 3 new cases of whooping cough in Spartanburg County schools

(Courtesy of AP)

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Superintendent of Oconee County Schools said letters were sent home to parents after a case of whooping cough was confirmed at Seneca High School.

Superintendent Michael Thorsland said one case of the illness was reported and letters were sent to other individuals who could have been exposed.

The letter states, “Some people who attended or visited Seneca High School between the dates of January 10-January 14, 2020, may have been exposed to whooping cough.”

The letter describes whooping cough as “a contagious disease that affects the nose, throat, windpipe, and lungs. It spreads easily by coughing or sneezing. People with whooping cough may have coughing fits. They might throw up after coughing. The severe cough can last for weeks or months.”

The letter also says the best way to prevent the disease is through vaccination.

READ: Seneca High Whooping Cough Awareness Letter

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.