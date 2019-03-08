ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Anderson County School District One said Friday there was a confirmed case of whooping cough in the district.
The case was at Palmetto Middle School.
Officials said parents were notified.
Per DHEC, Whooping Cough is a contagious disease that spreads easily by coughing or sneezing. Someone who is infected can spread the disease for up to 21 days after the start of the cough.
People with the infection are prone to severe coughing fits, followed by a high-pitched "whoop" sound.
DHEC said the best way to prevent whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is through vaccination.
