coronavirus cruise ship
Suyun Hong

COLUMBIA, SC(FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that the CDC had confirmed 6 cases of coronavirus in the state and that 6 others are presumtive positive based on DHEC medical testing.

Additionally, DHEC said 75 people in the state have tested negative.

10 people were being monitored for symptoms as of Thursday and 64 have completed monitoring.

MOST RECENT CASE

The new numbers came one day after DHEC announced the latest presumptive positive case, which involved a woman from Lancaster County. Health officials say there is no known travel outside of the state, nor is there known contact at this time. 

They say the woman is currently hospitalized and isolated. 

