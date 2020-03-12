COLUMBIA, SC(FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that the CDC had confirmed 6 cases of coronavirus in the state and that 6 others are presumtive positive based on DHEC medical testing.
Additionally, DHEC said 75 people in the state have tested negative.
10 people were being monitored for symptoms as of Thursday and 64 have completed monitoring.
MOST RECENT CASE
The new numbers came one day after DHEC announced the latest presumptive positive case, which involved a woman from Lancaster County. Health officials say there is no known travel outside of the state, nor is there known contact at this time.
They say the woman is currently hospitalized and isolated.
RELATED:
DHEC announces 2 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in South Carolina
University of SC canceling classes for 1 week after spring break amid coronavirus concerns
Health officials announce 5 new possible coronavirus cases in North Carolina
Is it allergies, the flu or the coronavirus? How to tell the difference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.