(FOX Carolina) – Casey Anthony is concerned “her biological clock is ticking,” and she is considering the possibility of another child, a source told People magazine.
Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
Caylee went missing in 2008 and Anthony waited 31 days after the child disappeared before reporting it to police, at her mother’s insistence.
Anthony, now 33, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011. She was, however, convicted of four counts of lying to police.
In the People article published on Sept. 27, the source said “marriage, family, the white picket fence,” may be in the 33-year-old’s future.
At the time of her acquittal, Anthony was called one of the “most hated women in America,” but now, People’s source tells the magazine she’s reassessing her life and trying to decide her next move.
People is owned by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
