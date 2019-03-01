(FOX Carolina) - The cast of the beloved ‘90s baseball flick, “The Sandlot,” is reuniting for a new TV Series, according to Slashfilm.
Sandlot director David Mickey Evans announces on The Rain Delay podcast that a streaming service (which he cannot name at this time) has ordered two seasons of the show, which will be a sequel to the film.
Evans said all of the original cast members will be making a comeback too.
Meanwhile, Evans is also working on a prequel film, which was announced last summer.
