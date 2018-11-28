SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school crossing guard who was killed in an unsolved hit-and-run crash has been nominated for “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.”
Spartanburg County School District Three shared a link on Tuesday to the Sake Kids Worldwide voting page, where people can cast their vote for Emma Taylor.
Click here to read more about the contest and cast a vote for Taylor.
Taylor was struck and killed on October 30 around 7:15 a.m. near Jesse Boyd Elementary School in Spartanburg County.
Troopers have not yet identified the vehicle involved or named any suspects in that case.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
