CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Atlanta-area casting agency is looking to cast paid extras for a film that is shooting in Clemson on the week of September 15.
Extras Casting Atlanta posted a casting notice for college students (18 to mid-20s) and teachers (20s – 60s).
The paid background roles will be filmed between September 15 and September 22.
The agency is also searching for football player types and coach and trainer types who are willing to work in both South Carolina and Georgia.
Any interested parties are asked to send a good, clear, recent photo exactly as you look now, along with your age, all clothing sizes, and all contact info to ECAcasting@gmail.com
The agency is also looking for people with model year 2006 and older cars. Interested parties with cars matching this description are asked to email the address above and include a photo description of your car with make, model, color, and year.
