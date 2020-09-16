CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A casting company is looking for extras to appear in a Hallmark Christmas movie that is filming in Charleston later this month.
TK Cast and Recruiting said they are hiring current or former Navy personnel who have their own formal blues uniform and standard daily uniforms for scenes that will be shot between Sep. 28 and Oct. 1 for the upcoming film, “USS Christmas.”
Applicants must be age 18 or older and can be male or female.
Pay is $84 per 8 hours and extras who bring their Navy uniforms to set will get an extra $50 pay bump.
Applicants must also get COVID tested on Sep. 24 by a provider disclosed by the casting company.
Link to submit: https://app.castifi.com/#/roles/17014
