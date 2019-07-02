Casting director from Seneca killed when car slams into home

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Erik Tempest is at his cousin, Vanessa Neimeyer's home but it's not the kind of visit he expected.
"Really enjoyed life and I’m really going to miss her," Tempest said.
Her life was cut short when investigators say a driver crashed into her home and hit and killed her as she slept.
“She was younger than me, but I still looked up to her because she was the type of person who would do what she said she was going to do. She always wanted to work in the film industry," Tempest said.
Neimeyer worked in the casting department on the moving The Conjuring and on Under the Dome, a television series.
“She worked as an assistant director on some of them, a casting director I know for certain on several of them. She just enjoyed working behind the camera. She was actually an extra herself on Dawson’s Creek," Tempest said.
Early on he says his cousin had a creative spirit and her art and crafts stood out as vibrant as her colorful curls.
“If she saw people doing what she was doing she would change just to be different from everybody else. That’s just the way Vanessa was," Tempest said.
Her imaginiation designed a space, which is a samll replica of a castle filled with clothes where she worked as a stylist with Paisley Raye.
Her love for Harry Potter books and movies took her to different destinations across the world.
“She was definitely a Harry Potter fan," Tempest said.“She loved Tom Felton, Malfoy I think he was.”
He says she and the actor, Tome Felton, became friends and she would travel to see cast members.
It all ended with a crash even though Tempest now thinks about the full life she lived.
"She was a great cousin and great person to know the world’s darker because of her loss," he said.
