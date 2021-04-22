PELHAM, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Caswell County Sheriff's Office says a missing infant has been found and the suspects are in custody.
According to deputies, the suspects accused of abducting seven-week-old Jupiter Aria Caudle are Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. Caudle is described as a male, 5'9" and 172 lbs. He has brown straight hair and brown eyes with tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on the collar and black jeans.
Deputies say Crawford is described as a female, 5'2" and 120 lbs. She has brown straight hair at medium length and black eyes. She also has a tattoo with the word Jupiter.
They were last seen leaving Travel Inn in Danville, VA driving a red Ford Edge with a VA license plate with the tag UKN-2520. Their last known location was Pelham, NC.
Deputies posted on Facebook around 8:30 p.m. the same day that the infant has been found.
