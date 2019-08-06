GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A cat is recovering after animal rescue volunteers said a cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow in Greenville.
Charlie Dietrich of South Carolina Pet Haven said the cat was found with an arrow sticking out from its torso at Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road.
Dietrich said he took the cat to get emergency care and the arrow was removed. He said the arrow did not hit any vital organs.
Veterinarians were not able to immediately stitch the wound closed.
Dietrich said the cat will likely live with his family from now on.
