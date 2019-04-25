NEWTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday afternoon, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Joseph Barker, accused of killing his wife, is in custody.
He was successfully located around 1:40 p.m and taken into custody by the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office after an extensive search.
****SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY****On Thursday 04-25-19at approximately 01:40pm, The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office located JosephBarker and took him into custody. More Information will be forthcoming.— Catawba Co Sheriff's Office (@CATCO100) April 25, 2019
Details on where he was found remain limited, though deputies said Barker was being transported to the hospital.
A press conference is expected to take place in Transylvania County around 3 p.m.
ORIGINAL CALL
It was on Wednesday when the Catawba County Sheriff's Office requested assistance locating Barker, who was wanted for questioning in a shooting.
According to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported that Barker had barricaded himself and his wife inside their home on Plateau Road with a gun around 10:34 p.m. on April 23.
Upon deputies' arrival, they found the body of Crystal Johnson Barker, 43, inside the residence. Her husband, Joseph, was nowhere to be found.
An investigation found that Barker may have fled in a black 1999 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag CHX-2208.
EXTENSIVE SEARCH BEGINS
Transylvania County Emergency Services located the Camry on Old Rosman Highway in Transylvania County Wednesday. Emergency services says it's believed it was in a single vehicle wreck around 5 a.m.
Residents in that area were encouraged to stay indoors if possible because Barker was considered armed and dangerous. All schools had been put on a code yellow, which is a soft lock-down according to TCES.
Later Wednesday afternoon, officials said he may have been traveling in a dark-colored Buick, though an update on their Facebook page said he could've been traveling on foot.
SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Barker was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m. Thursday following an extensive, county-wide search.
The following agencies contributed to the search for Barker:
- Transylvania County Sheriff's Office
- Catawba County Sheriff's Office
- US Marshals Service
- Homeland Security
- NC State Bureau of Investigation
- North Carolina State Highway Patrol
A warrant was issued in Catawba County charges Barker with the murder of Crystal Barker.
