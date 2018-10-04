Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Caterpillar Inc, one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment will locate a casting facility in Greenwood County. The company's $13.5 million investment is projected to created 85 new jobs.
Caterpillar purchased an existing 103,000-square-foot building located at 108 Corporate Court in Hodges, S.C. The facility, set to open in 2019, will produce specialty castings used in a variety of engines and transmissions within the Caterpillar product line and will supplement the production of existing castings elsewhere in the Caterpillar production network.
Hiring is expected to begin immediately, and interested applicants can visit http://www.caterpillar.com/careers for more information.
Tana Utley, Caterpillar Large Power Systems Division Vice President said, "We are excited to have the Hodges facility join our global manufacturing footprint. Hodges will provide Caterpillar with a cost-effective source for supply for many of our specialty iron castings. We want to thank Greenwood County community leaders and representatives from the state of South Carolina for their support throughout our evaluation of this opportunity. We look forward to our continued partnership.”
