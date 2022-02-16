SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies need the public's help identifying two porch pirates.
The two men were caught on a ring doorbell stealing packages from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Scruggs at 864-503-4600 or mscruggs@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case #22020641.
