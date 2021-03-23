HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a woman
According to the police department's twitter, a woman broke into the World of Clothing on Sunday.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Lt. Darrah at 828-697-3041 or submit tips on the Hendersonville PD app.
