GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are looking for a woman who stole packages off of the front porch of someone's home.
The woman was caught on camera walking up to the home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. She then is seen taking a package from the front porch and putting it into her SUV.
The victim said the package was stolen by the woman just four minutes after it was delivered by UPS.
Camera footage caught the woman leaving in a silver Ford Escape.
If you recognize this woman or know where she might be, please call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
