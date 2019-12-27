SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville shop was robbed just days before Christmas. The Long & Sons Utility shop in Simpsonville caught the suspect on their security camera system. They said the thief took off with more than $20,000 worth of tools.
The cameras captured a red truck drive onto the property. That's when a suspect got out and began grabbing items out of parked work trucks.
Trent Long said it's out of the ordinary. Usually after the gates close, the utility business is dark and quiet. However, last weekend was a different story when they said he said a late night visitor pulled in.
"It kind of just shocked us, we really weren't expecting it," Long said. "We lock our gate and we try to keep everything buttoned up but we really weren't expecting it."
They discovered the robbery the next day when they noticed one of their service trucks was open. As the day went on they realized just how many tools were missing.
"We've been robbed in the past and it's typically been something small, one item," Long said. "We've never been cleaned out like we were this time."
He said it's a real set back, especially since they are a small, family-owned business a the timing didn't help the sting with the suspect striking just days before Christmas.
However, management said they've been lucky to have such an outpouring of support from the entire Simpsonville community.
"It has 250 something shares already and it's really kind of blown me away," Long said. "I didn't think we'd ever have that kind of response on this. But I think with everyone pitching in, we've got a lot of eyes on this and people being cognoscente of it, I think we'll really catch this guy."
Employees said they've filed a report and handed the video over to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
They are also offering a reward for $3,500 to any information leading to the arrest of this suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.